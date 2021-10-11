Barbara Fimple – May 5, 1938 – October 5, 2021
Graveside Funeral Services for Barbara Fimple will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 and from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Barbara Elaine Fimple was born on May 5, 1938 in Las Animas, Colorado to Woodrow and June (Smith) Davis in a little house not far from her current home. She passed away on October 5, 2021 after a short illness at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 83.
Barbara attended school in Las Animas starting at the Rixey School through high school. She was part of the graduating class of 1957. Barbara married ER Porterfield in 1958 and to this union they had four children: Linda, George, Kathy, and Rory Quinn. In September of 1973 Barbara married Cyle N. Fimple. They enjoyed 23 years together until his passing in June 1996.
Barbara was known for her generous heart. She shared her love and talent of crocheting with her family. Barbara donated the hats she made for babies. She began her walk with Christ in 1971. Attending many churches in the community, Barbara gained many friends and family along the way. She was known for her love of Christ, family, friends, Star Trek, stuffed bears, and cats (not in that order).
Barbara is survived by her four children, Linda Powell (Chuck) of Wichita, Kansas, George Porterfield (Renee) of Littleton, Colorado, Kathy Jamer (Frank) of Las Animas, Colorado, and Rory Quinn Porterfield (Tammy) of Fountain, Colorado; stepchildren, Linda Price (Norman) and Curtis Fimple; brother, Donald Davis of California; brother-in-law, Grady Caviness of Oklahoma; best friend, Joyce Gasser of La Junta, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, and nephews and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, C.N. Fimple; great grandson, Landon; two sisters; one brother; and stepson, Gary Fimple.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
