2021 October Halloween Events
Russ Baldwin | Oct 22, 2021 | Comments 0
28th Moonlight Madness, Lamar Chamber of Commerce, 5-8pm, Downtown Lamar
Witches Dance and Cookies Class in Pocket Park
Lamar High School, Trick or Treat, 5-6:30pm
S.E. Health Group, former Payne Hotel, North Main St, Trick or Treat @ 6pm
29th SDS Trunk or Treat, 5:30pm to 7:30pm at 1111 South 4th Street
Lamar Library, Trunk or Treat, 5-7pm, Library Parking South Lot
Lamar Elks, Trunk or Treat, 6:30pm, Public Invited, Elks Members Dance Follows
Fellowship Credit Union, Trunk or Treat, East Olive St, 6-7:30pm
30th Living Covenant Fellowship Church, 4-6pm Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off
31st Missionary Baptist Church, Trunk or Treat, South 14th Street, 6pm-8pm
Mission Villanueva, Monster Mash, 6-8pm
