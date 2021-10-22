2021 October Halloween Events

| Oct 22, 2021 | Comments 0

 

 

28th       Moonlight Madness, Lamar Chamber of Commerce, 5-8pm, Downtown Lamar
Witches Dance and Cookies Class in Pocket Park
Lamar High School, Trick or Treat, 5-6:30pm
S.E. Health Group, former Payne Hotel, North Main St, Trick or Treat @ 6pm

 

29th       SDS Trunk or Treat, 5:30pm to 7:30pm at 1111 South 4th Street
Lamar Library, Trunk or Treat, 5-7pm, Library Parking South Lot
Lamar Elks, Trunk or Treat, 6:30pm, Public Invited, Elks Members Dance Follows
Fellowship Credit Union, Trunk or Treat, East Olive St, 6-7:30pm

 

30th       Living Covenant Fellowship Church, 4-6pm Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off

 

31st        Missionary Baptist Church, Trunk or Treat, South 14th Street, 6pm-8pm
Mission Villanueva, Monster Mash, 6-8pm

 

Filed Under: City of LamarEntertainmentEventsFeaturedRecreation

Tags:

About the Author: