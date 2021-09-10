Scooter’s, New Addition to Lamar’s Retail Offerings
Russ Baldwin | Sep 10, 2021
Scooter’s Coffee, at 1231 North Main Street in Lamar, made its opening in Lamar official this morning, September 10th with a ceremonial ribbon cutting attended by franchise representatives, owner Dale Willhite and family, county and city representatives, the Lamar Chamber of Commerce as well as members of local economic development organizations.
Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, welcomed the new addition to the Lamar business sector as the sentiment was echoed by Tom Grasmick, Prowers County Commissioner. The new coffee shop in town has proved to be popular as even while the ribbon cutting was underway, employees broke away from the photo line-up to service customers who were heading into the drive-thru to place their order. The Willhites are planning to open a similar operation later this year in Pueblo West.
