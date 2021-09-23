Robert Mandell…January 10, 1955 – September 21, 2021
Services for Robert Mandell will be held on October 9, 2021 in Commerce City, CO. Details will be provided at a later date. Per his request, cremation has taken place.
Robert “Rob” Mandell was born on January 10, 1955, in Bronx, New York to David and Lenora (Dimino) Mandell. He passed away on September 21, 2021, in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 66.
After graduating from high school Rob moved to Dallas, Texas to work construction. He later moved to Denver, Colorado to work for Lockheed Martin Corporation until retiring in 2005. After retiring, Rob and Vicky moved several times for Vicky’s job. During this time Rob drove a school bus in Phoenix, Arizona. Vicky’s job took them to Flat Rock, Michigan where Rob enjoyed helping out in his local church. The couple then settled in Las Animas, Colorado in 2018 after Vicky retired from her job.
Rob was known to be very outgoing. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, loved chess, guitar playing, and collecting rocks and gemstones. He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church.
Rob is survived by his wife, Vicky Mandell of the home; sons, Marc Mandell and wife, Jennifer and their two children, Claire and Calvin; and Harrison Mandell and wife, Polly; stepdaughter, Desiree Romero; twin brother, David Mandell; sister, Patricia Polera and husband Michael and their children Vincent and Mike; brothers, Edward Mandell and Michael Mandell; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Lenora Mandell.
