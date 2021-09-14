Raymond Gonzales…August 9, 1948 – September 12, 2021
Funeral Services for Raymond “Speedy” Gonzales will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Allan Medina will officiate. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by the local American Legion and VFW post.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Raymond Gonzales was born on August 9, 1948 in Las Animas, Colorado to Bernardo and Pola (Medina) Gonzales. He passed away on September 12, 2021 at UC Health Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 73.
Raymond grew up in Las Animas, Colorado. He was drafted into the service and proudly served his country. After Raymond was honorably discharged, he returned to Las Animas to work at Fort Lyon in housekeeping and maintenance. Raymond enjoyed life, dancing, having a beer, and playing pool. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Raymond is survived by his siblings, Lupe (Tony) La Fore, Joe (Martha) Gonzales, Rose Mary Besse, Reyna Trujillo, and Lydia Gonzalez; significate other, Isabel Pacheco and her children; daughter, Desirea Gonzales; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Gonzalez and Manuel Gonzalez; and sister, Janie Alice Martinez.
