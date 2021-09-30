PUBLIC HEARING – NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a proposed budget will be submitted to the Urban Renewal Authority of the City of Lamar for the ensuing year January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. That a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the City Clerk, 102 E. Parmenter where same is open for public inspection. That such proposed budget includes the proposed uses for property tax receipts generated by tax increment financing within the Urban Renewal District. That such proposed budget will be considered at a meeting of the Urban Renewal Authority Board of said City to be held in City Council Chamber, Lamar Municipal Complex, 102 East Parmenter on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 6:45 p.m.
Any interested citizen within said City of Lamar may inspect the proposed budgets and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
