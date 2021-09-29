Pedro “Pete” Medina – July 5, 1964 – September 27, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 29, 2021 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Granada, Colorado resident Pedro Medina will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Pedro “Pete” as he was known to his family and friends was born on July 5, 1964 in Syracuse, KS to Joe O. and Rosa (Granados) Medina and passed away at Colorado Springs on September 27, 2021 at the age of 57.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; infant sister Georgia, George Medina, Hope Sanchez, Orlando Medina, Virginia Martinez and JoAnn Medina Smith.
Pete is survived by his siblings Edward (Annette) Medina of Granada, Angel Medina of Bristol, Luis (JoAnn) Medina of Granada, Annabelle (Justin) Lundy of Lamar, Bart Medina, Sarah (Jorge) Correa and Joe Medina, Jr. all of Granada. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund,11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852
Arrangements are under the directions of the Peacock Funeral Home.
For online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: