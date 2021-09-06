November Ballot Measures 2A& 2B to Voters: Can Lamar Tax and Sell Regulated Marijuana
Russ Baldwin | Sep 06, 2021 | Comments 0
To The Editor:
Did you know Lamar residents are funding education, recreation and infrastructure in other communities every time they drive to another jurisdiction to purchase legal marijuana? Ballot Measures 2A & 2B ask voters to take money out of the hands of other jurisdictions and put it to work for the residents of Lamar. The language in 2A asks voters to allow them to tax marijuana under TABOR. The language in 2B allows the sale of legal marijuana and works only if taxing authority is given by the voters in 2A. These ballot measures are designed and intended to support the City of Lamar’s budget shortfalls resulting from the pandemic, the many unfunded mandates coming down the pipeline, and the necessary infrastructure projects that go unaddressed. This tax only applies to the purchase and sale of marijuana and marijuana products. It DOES NOT increase taxes to the residents of Lamar as a whole!
My name is Cindy Sovine. I am a Colorado Native running the Campaign to Support 2A & 2B, the ballot measures to allow Lamar to tax and sell recreational marijuana. Not regulating the safe and legal sale of Cannabis has cost Lamar of millions of dollars in lost infrastructure and investment. And I am not just talking about the increase in tax revenue local either.
For example, Lamar is facing an unfunded mandate from the State having to remove the logo of Lamar’s mascot the “Savage” representing a Native American. The City does not have the funding to make the changes which will have an estimated price tag of $350,000 to comply or face a $35,000 per month fine for not making the changes. The school district is struggling with this as they do not have the funding to make the changes. Neither does the City.
Compare this story to the Trinidad School Building Excellence in Schools and Technology (BEST) Grant in 2019 and the District received $14 million dollars to completely remodel the Middle School, a historic building built in the 1800’s. The school didn’t even have air conditioning or reliable heating and now has fully remodeled state of the art facility that still maintains its historic character.
What is the difference? Legal Marijuana. Because Trinidad has regulated marijuana their schools are eligible to apply for BEST Grants. By contrast, Lamar schools are not eligible to apply for these funds because the City does not participate in regulated marijuana.
In addition to the funds Lamar is leaving on the table as it pertains to its school, there are a host of needed infrastructure projects that would benefit the Citizens of Lamar that have been turned down due to lack of funding by the City. For example, the volleyball courts need lights and the City of Lamar does not have the money for this. Just one of many projects that can potentially be resurrected and paid for with the additional marijuana tax revenue.
Studies have consistently shown that crime and youth consumption do not increase due to marijuana sales. The reality is that Lamar is dealing with an excessive number of home grows compared to communities who provide licensed and regulated access. You are already dealing with all of the perceived negative consequences of marijuana. It is time to make marijuana legal in Lamar and put it to work for you and your community.
Cindy Sovine
Campaign Director
Friends of Lamar: Yes on 2A & 2B
cindy@sovineconsulting.com
