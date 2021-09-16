Mike P. Lujan…September 5, 1963 – September 15, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 16, 2021 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Mike P. Lujan will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Gilbert Jimenez officiating.
Per Mike’s request cremation will take place.
Mike was born on September 5, 1963 at Lamar, Colorado to Marcelina Carrasco and Andres Lujan and passed away on September 15, 2021 at his home in Lamar at the age of 58.
He is preceded in death by his father Andres Lujan; grandfather Juan Granados, grandmother Felisa Granados, sister Priscilla Nunez, father-in-law Paul Jimenez, Sr., mother-in-law Maria Charlotte Gallegos, sister-in-law Susie Lujan and step-son Christopher Hernandez.
Mike is survived by his wife Patricia Lujan of the family home in Lamar; mother Marcelina (Jose) Carrasco of Presidio, TX; siblings Robert (Cecilia) Lujan of Stockton, CA; Charles Lujan of Port Neches, TX, Stephanie (Tony) Silvas of Port Arthur, TX, Fred (Adella) Lujan of Phoenix, AZ, Felisa (Miguel) Ramirez of Port Arthur, TX, Elena (Shawn) Hogan of Angleton, TX, Patricia Carrasco and Rosa Carrasco of Presidio, TX, Jose Carrasco, Jr., Heron Carrasco and Paul Hernandez of Colorado Springs, CO and Kay (Robert) Wright of Hudson, KY; brothers-in-law Paul (Kris) Jimenez, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Phillip (Francis) Jimenez of Lamar, CO and Joseph Jimenez of Lamar, CO, sister-in-law Maria Jimenez of Phoenix, AZ and brother-in-law Gilbert (Anna) Jimenez of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by his Aunt Theresa Granados affectionately known as “Mom” and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mike Lujan Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mike Lujan Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
