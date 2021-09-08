Michiel “Mike” E. Morlan…July 10, 1949 – September 7, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Kit Carson resident, Michiel “Mike” Morlan will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Kit Carson, Colorado with Pastor Marty Davis officiating. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00PM on September 13, 2021 at the Wiley Cemetery.
Visitation for Mike will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Mike was born on July 10, 1949 in Bent County, Colorado to James “Jim” Austin and Dorothy Dean (Warman) Morlan and passed away on September 7, 2021 at home with his family by his side at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law Ray and Jane Borns siblings Janet (Bob) Reisinger, Pam Coen, brother-in-law Perry Middleton, niece Dandi Semler, nephew Wesley Borns and great-nephew Houston Semler.
Mike is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean (Borns) Morlan of the family home in Kit Carson, CO; children Oney Michelle Jones and Jamey Ray (Rhiannon) Morlan; grandchildren Morgan and Lance Clark, Ethan and Emily Jones, Eli and Alyssa Jones, Janee Morlan, Kayden Morlan, Jarret McCurdy and Josh Morlan and great-grandchildren Mason Stegman and Margo Jones, and baby Jones and baby Morlan on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Patti Smith of Colorado Springs, CO, Gary (Tricia) Borns of Hugo, CO and Bev Middleton of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Kit Carson, Colorado either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
