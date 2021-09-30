Lora Jean Briggs – January 9, 1941 – January 9, 1941
Russ Baldwin | Sep 30, 2021 | Comments 0
Lora Jean Briggs was born on January 9, 1941, in Denver, Colorado to George and Lois (Allen) Ellis. She passed away on January 9, 1941, in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 80.
Lora graduated from Englewood High School. She was united in marriage to James Smith and to this union three children were born. For ten years Lora worked as a civilian at U.S. Air Force Academy. In 1978 Lora moved to Lamar, Colorado and started working at the Prowers County Assessors Office. She married James Briggs and at that time she became a homemaker. Lora enjoyed crocheting doilies, diamond painting, was an avid Broncos and NASCAR fan, and loved her pets.
Lora is survived by her children, Cari Smith of Granada, Colorado, Sheila (James) Grosart of Tucson, Arizona, and Scott Smith of Holly, Colorado; brother, Wilber (Sandy) Ellis of Granada; sister, Sharon (Steve) Millett of Colorado City, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Tehra (Buddy) Burk of Lamar, Colorado, Shannon (Damian) Smith of Lamar, Colorado, Kelsey (Kurtis) Hart of Pueblo, Colorado, Cody Sherwood of Granada, Colorado, Preston Baker of Granada, Colorado, Brian Grosart of Tucson, Arizona, and Amanda (Mike) Willits of Tucson, Arizona; six great grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lois Ellis; husband, James Briggs; and great granddaughter, Jordan Corbin.
Per Lora’s request, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
