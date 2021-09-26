LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – AUGUST 2021 – UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.59 billion pounds in August, down 2 percent from the 4.69 billion
pounds produced in August 2020.
Beef production, at 2.36 billion pounds, was 1 percent above the previous year. Ca ttle slaughter totaled 2.89 million head, up 3 percent
from August 2020. The average live weight was down 11 pounds from the previous year, at 1,354 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.3 million pounds, 14 percent below August a year ago. Calf slaughter tot aled 34,800 head, up 2 percent from
August 2020. The average live weight was down 38 pounds from last year, at 214 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.21 billion pounds, down 5 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.6 million head, down 5
percent from August 2020. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 280 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.3 million pounds, was down 6 percent from August 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 176,400 head,
1 percent below last year. The average live weight was 116 pounds, down 7 pounds from August a year ago.
January to August 2021 commercial red meat production was 36.9 billion pounds, up 1 percent from 2020. Accumulated beef
production was up 4 percent from last year, veal wa s down 21 percent, pork was down 1 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton
production was down 3 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughterreport, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
