Letter to the Editor: 9-11 Tribute Committee
Russ Baldwin | Sep 23, 2021 | Comments 0
On behalf of the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation, we wish to extend a heart felt thank you to the many organizations, businesses and individuals that made this year’s Remembrance a success.
Our goal of reflecting and honoring First Responders and Military has never wavered! Their commitment, dedication and sacrifice for both community and country were brought into vivid focus in the last few weeks. With a heavy, aching heart we watched as thirteen soldiers perished in Afghanistan. Then in a instant, last Wednesday night, September 8th, the magnitude of horror and grief was multiplied five times by the terrible and tragic accident in Wiley, Colorado, when we lost five young JH/HS students.
In the healing days and years ahead please also remember the Colorado State Patrol, Prowers County Sheriff’s Department, Fire/Ambulance personnel, CDOT workers, tow truck drivers and the young semi driver who will all forever be affected by what they dealt with on that tragic day.
There are few among us that have the capability and desire to protect and serve their country. However, the rest of us can and should always be grateful. The following entities help sponsor both our 9/11 Remembrance and the 9/11 Memorial we are currently building adjacent to the Big Timbers Museum in Lamar.
OUR 2021 SPONSORS
PROWERS COUNTY
CITY OF LAMAR
EL POMAR FOUNDATION
HUDDLESTON BUTLER FOUNDATION
HOME DEPOT – STEPHEN LYNCH
ALAN TINNES -AIR CARE INC.
TRI-COUNTY FORD, LAMAR
CAMP & CURRELL CONSTRUCTION
ELECTRA-PRO
HEATH & TURPIN TRUCKING
JBS FIVE RIVERS
GRANADA FEEDERS
PEACOCK FUNERAL HOME
PROWERS COUNTY SHERIFF’S POSSE
A-1 RENTAL & TOWING
WINDY RIDGE LAND, LLC
DANIELS CONSTRUCTION
REACH AIR MEDICAL SERVICES
CARE CONNECT
ALL-RITE PAVING
DRAGON ESP
BISON TITLE
LUCKY’S BBQ
PIT STOP/RIVALS
DEWITT EXCAVATION
SE COLORADO ARTS GUILD
FRONTIER BANK
COMMUNITY STATE BANK
BIG R, INC.
RANCHERS SUPPLY
ARK VALLEY CONSTRUCTION CO.
SPITZ QUARTER HORSES
PROWERS COUNTY LODGING TAX
REVENUE
LYONS CLUB
ROTARY CLUB
JOHN CARDER
ONE MAIN FINANCIAL
PEPSI COLA – LA JUNTA
KEN & CATHY CALLISON
LINDA CLARK
ROGER & LESLIE STAGNER
FAWNA WILKE
DAVID FRANK HARBOUR, III
MELITA CRAMBLET
GARY MELCHER
WOW MEDIA SERVICES – BEN HARBOUR
IF WE INADVERTENTLY OMITTED SOMEONE, PLEASE FORGIVE US.
