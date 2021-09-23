Letter to the Editor: 9-11 Tribute Committee

On behalf of the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation, we wish to extend a heart felt thank you to the many organizations, businesses and individuals that made this year’s Remembrance a success.

Our goal of reflecting and honoring First Responders and Military has never wavered!  Their commitment, dedication and sacrifice for both community and country were brought into vivid focus in the last few weeks.  With a heavy, aching heart we watched as thirteen soldiers perished in Afghanistan.  Then in a instant, last Wednesday night, September 8th, the magnitude of horror and grief was multiplied five times by the terrible and tragic accident in Wiley, Colorado, when we lost five young JH/HS students.

In the healing days and years ahead please also remember the Colorado State Patrol, Prowers County Sheriff’s Department, Fire/Ambulance personnel, CDOT workers, tow truck drivers and the young semi driver who will all forever be affected by what they dealt with on that tragic day.

There are few among us that have the capability and desire to protect and serve their country.  However, the rest of us can and should always be grateful. The following entities help sponsor both our 9/11 Remembrance and the 9/11 Memorial we are currently building adjacent to the Big Timbers Museum in Lamar.

OUR 2021 SPONSORS

PROWERS COUNTY

CITY OF LAMAR

EL POMAR FOUNDATION

HUDDLESTON BUTLER FOUNDATION

HOME DEPOT – STEPHEN LYNCH

ALAN TINNES -AIR CARE INC.

TRI-COUNTY FORD, LAMAR

CAMP & CURRELL CONSTRUCTION

ELECTRA-PRO

HEATH & TURPIN TRUCKING

JBS FIVE RIVERS

GRANADA FEEDERS

PEACOCK FUNERAL HOME

PROWERS COUNTY SHERIFF’S POSSE

A-1 RENTAL & TOWING

WINDY RIDGE LAND, LLC

DANIELS CONSTRUCTION

REACH AIR MEDICAL SERVICES

CARE CONNECT

ALL-RITE PAVING

DRAGON ESP

BISON TITLE

LUCKY’S BBQ

PIT STOP/RIVALS

DEWITT EXCAVATION

SE COLORADO ARTS GUILD

FRONTIER BANK

COMMUNITY STATE BANK

BIG R, INC.

RANCHERS SUPPLY

ARK VALLEY CONSTRUCTION CO.

SPITZ QUARTER HORSES

PROWERS COUNTY LODGING TAX

REVENUE

LYONS CLUB

ROTARY CLUB

JOHN CARDER

ONE MAIN FINANCIAL

PEPSI COLA – LA JUNTA

KEN & CATHY CALLISON

LINDA CLARK

ROGER & LESLIE STAGNER

FAWNA WILKE

DAVID FRANK HARBOUR, III

MELITA CRAMBLET

GARY MELCHER

WOW MEDIA SERVICES – BEN HARBOUR

IF WE INADVERTENTLY OMITTED SOMEONE, PLEASE FORGIVE US.

