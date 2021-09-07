LCC Hires Dr. Janet Steinkamp, Interim VP of Academic and Student Services, Announces National Search
Russ Baldwin | Sep 07, 2021 | Comments 0
(LAMAR, Colo.) — Lamar Community College (LCC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Janet Steinkamp as its Interim Vice President of Academic and Student Services. Steinkamp will serve in the position as the college conducts its national search for someone to fill the position permanently.
Steinkamp is currently Chief Executive Officer and Senior Consultant for Health Systems Development, LLC and Senior Adjunct Faculty and Dissertation Chair for Grand Canyon University College of Doctoral Studies. She has a long history of serving students, including previously serving as Associate Vice President of Red Rocks Community College Health Sciences Campus and Dean of Health Sciences and Human Services at St. Cloud Technical and Community College in Minnesota.
“We are very pleased to have Dr. Steinkamp at LCC,” said LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan. “Although she is not applying for the permanent position due to other commitments, we are excited that Janet will be bringing her leadership and diverse skillset to our college this fall while we conduct our national search.”
Steinkamp has a Doctorate in Education in Organizational Leadership from Grand Canyon University; a Master in Arts from the College of Professional Psychology, College Student Personnel Administration & Secondary and Post-Secondary Counseling from the University of Northern Colorado; and a Bachelor in Arts in Career Counseling and Guidance from Mesa State College.
Previously, Steinkamp has served as Director of the Office of Behavioral Health State Innovation Model (SIM) Project for the Governor’s Office in the Colorado Department of Human Services and Department of Behavioral Health. She was also previously Executive Director of Take Heart America, a National Cardiac Arrest Survival Initiative.
A national search is underway with an anticipated January 2022 start date. More information about the posting is at Job Opportunities | LCC Career Pages (schooljobs.com).
