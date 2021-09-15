LCC Expanding Education Classes to Weekends
Russ Baldwin | Sep 15, 2021 | Comments 0
(LAMAR, Colo.) — Lamar Community College (LCC) is now offering Early Childhood Education classes on the weekends to help meet the growing demand for trained educators in Southeast Colorado and beyond.
Starting in January, students interested in a career as a preschool or kindergarten teacher, childcare center administrator or caregiver for young children can get their certificate from LCC. LCC offers the Early Childhood Entry and Early Childhood Director certificates as well as the Early Childhood Education guaranteed transfer Associate’s degree. Classes are held on Friday and Saturdays, and students will take one class at a time. Each class takes roughly three weeks to complete, and then they will move on to the next course. Classes are offered both on campus and at LCC’s Distance Learning Sites in Eads, Springfield, and Granada, or students can tune into classes remotely.
According to the Dean of Academic Services Dr. Annessa Stagner-Stulp, LCC holds early childhood education classes on the weekends to help accommodate those who want to earn a certificate but have family or work obligations that keep them busy during the week.
“LCC wants to serve non-traditional students and those who may wish to transition to a career in early childhood while continuing to work full-time,” Stagner-Stulp said. “There is high demand for individuals skilled in early childhood right now, and we are committed to helping our community meet that need.”
Students who are already working in the field can take the course they need — they are not required to earn an entire certificate or degree. The schedule for classes is as follows:
Jan. 7-8, Jan. 14-15: Introduction to Early Childhood Education (ECE 101)
Jan. 28-29, Feb. 4-5: Guidance Strategies for Young Children (ECE 103)
Feb. 11: Introduction to Early Childhood Techniques (ECE 102)
Feb. 25-26, Mar. 4-5: Infant & Toddler Theory & Practice (ECE 111)
March 25-26, Apr. 1-2: Nutrition, Health & Safety (ECE 205)
Apr. 22-23, Apr. 29-30: Curriculum Development: Methods & Techniques (ECE 220)
June 3-4, June 10-11: ECE Child Growth & Development (ECE 238)
June 17-18, June 24-25: Administration of Early Childhood Care & Education Programs (ECE 240)
July 8-9, July 15-16: Administration: Human Relations for Early Childhood Education (ECE 241)
July 29-30, Aug. 5-6: The Exceptional Child (ECE 260)
To learn more about Early Childhood Education at Lamar Community College, visit: lamarcc.edu/early-childhood-education.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • College • Education • Featured • Media Release • School • Youth
About the Author: