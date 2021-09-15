LCC Director of Residence Living, Student Life named UCCS program Ethics Champion
(LAMAR, Colo.) — Lamar Community College’s (LCC) new Director of Residence Living and Student Life was recently named to the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) College of Business’ Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative (DFEI) Collegiate Program.
Andres “AJ” Arrendondo Jr. is one of 16 faculty and staff members appointed as “Ethics Champions” from various four- and two-year colleges in the Southern Colorado Ethics Consortium (SCEC) for the 2021-22 academic year. Arrendondo and other Ethics Champions will work to expand principle-based ethics education throughout their campuses and regional communities. The appointees work collaboratively with the DFEI at UCCS to share resources and initiatives with educators throughout southern Colorado.
“I am honored to serve LCC as an Ethics Champion and I am excited to share my experiences with our staff and students,” Arrendondo said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues from the Southern Colorado Ethics Consortium to develop transformational new ways to bring effective ethics practices to our campuses across Southern Colorado!”
LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan said Arrendondo is an excellent choice for the position, and she looks forward to the progress that he and his fellow Ethics Champions will make for higher education institutions in the state.
“Embedding ethics principles into our programs is something that Lamar Community College has always been committed to, and we strive to continue to improve in this area,” Lujan said. “I admire AJ’s integrity on a personal and professional level, so I think he’s the perfect fit to help us stay on the right path toward the highest ethical standards in our institution.”
