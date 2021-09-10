Lamar Legacy Hosting National Assisting Living Week, Sept 12-18
Lamar Legacy Assisted Living will be celebrating National Assisted Living week September 12-September 18, 2021. The dates for Assisted Living week are no coincidence. The second Sunday in September is Grandparents Day, which is the kickoff to National Assisted Living Week. Lamar Legacy has a full schedule of activities planned for the residents and staff. On Thursday September 16, 2021 from 11:30am to 1pm, we invite the community to join us for lunch on the porch, consisting of hotdogs, chips and dessert. Come see what we are all about.
National Assisted Living Week was established in 1995 by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), National Assisted Living Week (NALW) provides a unique opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and local communities to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.
The annual observance encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this important aspect of long-term care. The COVID-19 pandemic has been an enormous, unprecedented challenge. But it has also brought together assisted living residents, staff, and everyone in these communities in a way unlike before. When times got tough, staff members were there to lend an ear and their hearts. When mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, sisters, and brothers could not physically be together, caregivers became family; and even when things seemed impossible, essential assisted living staff continued to deliver the highest quality care.
This year’s NALW theme – Compassion, Community, Caring – honors those resilient individuals who worked so hard, went above and beyond, and never gave up. Assisted living communities around the country are encouraged to host a variety of events that celebrate residents, staff, and volunteers while adhering to infection control requirements and precautions in place for COVID-19.
Lamar Legacy Assisted Living has been operating for 24 years. It is a 19-room facility and licensed for 24 individuals. The licensing works so that couples can share a room if they so choose. Assisted living is unique in the freedoms it provides. Residents can come and go as they choose. Residents with a driver’s license can have their vehicle at the community. Residents can have visitors as they choose, meeting Covid guidelines. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a tour, please call 719-336-7004.
Barb Long
Administrator
Legacy at Lamar Assisted Living
650 Kendall Drive
Lamar, CO 81052
