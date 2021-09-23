Jennifer “Jan” Jibben…June 11, 1972 – September 20, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 23, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Jennifer “Jan” Jibben will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Jennifer June Jibben, 49 years old, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. at Central Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. Jennifer was known by everyone who knew and loved her as Jan. She was born on June 11, 1972, in Syracuse, KS, the daughter of Jimmy Dean and Lena Marie Jibben.
Jan lived in South Dakota until she was three years old when she moved with her family to Garden City, KS where she spent the majority of her life. Jan was the second to the youngest of 8 siblings. She loved her family above all else especially her grandchildren. She was funny, warm, and caring and would help anyone in need. She would say she got that from her momma. She was born with Muscular Dystrophy and Scoliosis, but she didn’t let that get in her way for most of her life. In the later part of her life her health deteriorated rapidly but she fought until the very last breath.
Jan is preceded in death by her beloved mother and father, Lena Marie Jibben and Jimmy Dean Jibben; sisters, Janette Jibben and Mary Lee Verela, as well as aunts and uncles.
She is survived by 7 children, Jonathan Rene Jibben, Junior Raymond Lanigan, Michael Virgil Brown, Clarence Eugene Brown, Phantacii Daya George, Skyla Ann Jibben, and Lena Marie Barrera. She is also survived by 11 siblings, Jimmy Jr., Judy and Johny Jibben, Cheryl Harter, Tammy Rupe, Joseph Jibben, Jay Dean Jibben, Jannell Torres, Alicia, Romona, Tonya Delgado; 16 grandchildren as well as many cousins.
Friends may call 417-483-9259. Condolences may be posted at www.valleymemorialfc.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: