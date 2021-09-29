February 10, 1938 – September 23, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 29, 2021 | Comments 0
John Eddie Marlman passed away on September 23, 2021, at the Joni Fair Hospice House in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 83, with close family and Pastor at bedside. He was born on February 10, 1938, at the family home in rural Bent County, Colorado to Christian William and Edna Eliza (Pittman) Marlman.
John attended Horse Creek Community School and then graduated from Bent County High School in 1956. After graduating high school, John attended Adams State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Biology with a minor in Geology. From 1961 until 1965 he served in the United States Army National Guard and received military qualifications of Marksman, U.S. Rifle. His service ended early due to a hardship at the home. After his parents passed, John continued to farm and ranch on the family farm, being the 4th generation of a current 7-generation family. John was very proud of this heritage and was often heard telling stories of how ancestors came to settle in Bent County and their involvements in the community. He was an avid shareholder and participant in Fort Lyon Canal Company. John was passionate about the Canal and was known and respected for his vast knowledge of it. John was a creative intellect having the ability to invent, discover new ideas or solutions to everyday problems. He loved people and made time for a good conversation. He was a devout Christian who was highly knowledgeable in God’s word and continued to study scripture until his eyes got tired. John was also a devoted lifetime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in La Junta, Colorado.
John is survived by his sister, Christine Marlman Howe; nieces, Starla (Brad) Johnson and Christol (Jon) Saunders; nephew, Clayton (Kolleen) Howe; ten great nieces and nephews; eleven great great nieces and nephews; numerous cousins as well as his Fort Lyon Canal and Trinity Lutheran Church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Douglas Howe; brother-in-law, Wilbur Howe; and grandparents, Lewis and Mable Marlman.
Per John’s request, cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
