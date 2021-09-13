Dorothy L. Spurgeon…February 4, 1943 – September 10, 2021
A come and go memorial service for longtime Hasty, Colorado resident, Dorothy L. Spurgeon will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:00AM throughout the day at Dorothy’s home in Hasty with weather permitting.
Dorothy was born on February 4, 1943 at Limon, Colorado to Ray and Josie (Jones) Lightcap and passed away on September 10, 2021 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 78.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ira “Bud” Spurgeon, son Shawn Ray Spurgeon; great-granddaughter Darcy Dawn Spurgeon, great-grandson Shawn Dailing, her parents and siblings Billy Ray Lightcap and Betty Jo Lightcap-Spurgeon.
Dorothy is survived by her son Monte Spurgeon of Hasty; grandchildren Stormy, Patrick, Amy, Keith, Andrew and Glen as well as numerous great-grandchildren and her siblings Clifford Lightcap and Richard Lightcap. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorothy Spurgeon Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
