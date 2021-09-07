Dennis R. Buhrer…November 4, 1943 – September 4, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 07, 2021 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life for Lamar resident Dennis Buhrer will be held 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Lamar First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Rory Gillespie officiating. Internment and Military Honors, under the auspices of the local VFW and American Legion will be held at Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Dennis will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Dennis was born on November 4, 1943 at Davenport, Iowa to Dewey Lester and Marjorie Eileen (White) Buhrer and passed away at his home on September 4, 2021 at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie on February 23, 2019, parents and an infant brother Gerald.
Dennis is survived by his daughters Shelley Hasser of Lamar and Shauna Whitworth of Littleton, CO; grandchildren Courtney (Matt) Neuhold, Cade Hasser and Sophia Reichert and his great granddaughter Mazie Neuhold. He is also survived by his siblings Richard (Cheri) Buhrer and JoLee (Haskell) Cooley all of Wichita as well as nieces, nephews other family and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice or to the Lamar First Presbyterian Church either directly or through the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
