Dave Lee Riddle…May 26, 1954 – September 10, 2021
Dave Lee Riddle, beloved husband, father, and G-Pa, drew his last breath September 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Barbara Jo Riddle; Dave leaves behind a loving family in his wife, Terry, his children, Taryn (husband Chris) Rivera, Heath (wife Ana Sanchez) Riddle, Nathan Haggard, and Travis Reynolds as well as grandchildren Chase, Calin, Damian, and Aviana. Dave had courageously battled cancer for nearly two years.
Dave, a son of a preacher, was born May 26th, 1954 in Fort Worth, TX where he completed his education and worked for Brown’s Shoe Fit company. In 1983, he moved to Lamar, CO to open his first retail business. He then decided to expand his operations throughout the nation until he found the Land of Enchantment in 2004.
Dave had the natural talent and personality to make friends no matter the situation. His laughter, humor and quick wit was infectious to those around him. He was a faithful man of God and true to his family and friends. To say the least he was extremely proud of his grandchildren! Watching his grandkids play baseball, dance and everything else was his top priority. He was a natural leader proven by one of his many mottos: “It’s all in the presentation!”. He was a successful entrepreneur with a driven passion for business that allowed for many rewarding ventures. He loved playing a good round of golf followed by a game of gin with family and friends. Dave was the life of our party and will be deeply missed.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church located at 7701 Candelaria Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110.
Celebration of Life reception will be held following at the Riddle Family home 3232 Greystone Court SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124
