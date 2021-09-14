Council Okays Lamar Chamber Oktoberfest Beer Garden
A special event permit for a beer garden requested by the Lamar Chamber of Commerce was approved by the Lamar City Council on Monday, September 13th, for the annual Oktoberfest event, set for October 2nd. The beer garden will run from 10am to 11pm and be staffed by TIP certified hosts. A public hearing was set for September 27th for the application from the restaurant La Lupita’s at 1010 East Olive Street in Lamar. The restaurant is asking for a New Hotel/Restaurant liquor license from the city.
Kristin, McCrea, City of Lamar Treasurer, introduced an estimate form to be used when departments seek prices for repairs on damaged vehicles. She told the council this form will be used to ensure there is no “Conflict of Interest” of favoritism being shown due to one of the council members owning a body shop. McCrea will attach a list of area body shops and contact information and is asking that estimates received by the city be attached and forward to her to determine which shop will be awarded the job. The two best bids will be forwarded to the city’s risk management agent, CIRSA for their review.
Councilman Joe Gonzales suggested another name be added to the list of body shops, so as to be all-inclusive on the form. Mayor Kirk Crespin added to that thought with a suggestion that the list be open to additional names for general services and goods. McCrea said she’ll augment the list she now has to cover numerous retailers in the region who have done business with the city in the past. The final draft will be reviewed before the council adopts it as a future policy.
The council approved the purchase agreement for a 2021 Pierce Enforcer Fire Engine from Front Range Fire Apparatus. City Attorney, Lance Clark, reviewed the document and has no issue with the agreement. The council held a special meeting on August 30th to discuss the need for a replacement in light of equipment failure on an aging fire engine. Treasurer McCrea said invitations to bid for financing have been mailed to participants and when returned, will be opened on September 22nd for a review. The financing for the $591,000 fire engine will be set for a ten-year agreement.
Patrick Leonard was re-appointed to a five-year term on the Lamar Utilities Board of Directors, expiring August 1, 2026. Councilman Rafael Rodriguez suggested the Parks and Recreation Department schedule a discussion about modifying a second baseball field at the sports complex to a 90-foot baseline which would open the possibilities of additional teams to play and host games and tournaments in Lamar.
The council had been scheduled to be briefed by Margaret Saldana, HR Manager on the city’s 2022 Property/Casualty Preliminary Contribution Quote from risk management group, CIRSA, to accept the $1,000 deductible and premium. The matter was tabled as well the contract for the 2022 Workers’ Compensation Preliminary Contribution until the next council meeting on September 27th.
Following a monthly informational meeting with Karen Bryant, Prowers Medical Center CEO, Mayor Crespin suggested the council find a time when they could meet with staff from PMC for a tour of the renovations that have been taking place the hospital, including the construction of a new unit for the hospital’s new MRI machine. No date has been mentioned at this time.
