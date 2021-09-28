Colorado Crop Progress-Condition Report, Week Ending Sept 26, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Conditions were once again ideal for fieldwork and harvest activities last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, the fourth cutting of alfalfa moved ahead. In the northeast, dry conditions remained and cooler temperatures brought some relief.
Corn silage harvest was wrapping up. Corn was drying down and some non-irrigated corn was being harvested. Topsoil conditions were dry.
Winter wheat was planted and some fields were irrigated to assist emergence of fall plantings. Sugar beet harvest picked up speed and the weaning of calves continued.
The hot temperatures broke in southwestern counties, but areas remained dry as corn silage harvest continued. In the San Luis Valley the potato harvest moved forward. The third cutting of alfalfa was coming to a close and a limited number of barley acres remained to be harvested. Range and pastures remained dry, but livestock were in good condition. Southeastern counties remained dry allowing ideal conditions for harvests in progress.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 8 percent very short, 22 percent short, 55 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 80 percent average and 20 percent light. Cattle death loss was 64 percent average and 36 percent light.
