Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending August 29, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 02, 2021 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Dry, hot weather pressured non-irrigated crops and rangeland but conditions were overall ideal for fieldwork and harvest activities, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, extreme and exceptional drought conditions persisted according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report. Elevated fire activity was observed. County reports noted feed supplies remained very short.
In northeastern counties, isolated precipitation was noted although dry conditions remained a key concern. Several grass fires started by lightning were noted. Non-irrigated crops continued to decline quickly without consistent moisture. Irrigated crops were progressing well and water supplies remained adequate, according to county reports. Corn silage harvest in the area was imminent. Dry soil moisture was a concern ahead of fall planting but producers continued preparations for winter wheat seeding. Pasture and rangeland conditions also suffered from hot and dry weather.
Some producers sought other grazing arrangements to supplement. East central counties saw limited precipitation last week and more dry pockets emerged. Corn silage harvest continued in the district and harvest of proso millet picked up.
In southwestern counties, temperatures remained seasonal but little moisture was reported. The third cutting of alfalfa continued. Barley harvest in the San Luis Valley made good progress last week and was nearly complete in some localities. The second cutting of alfalfa was also wrapping up and limited harvest of seed potatoes was noted.
In southeastern counties, scattered showers were noted. Hot and dry weather persisted and irrigation water supplies were minimal. Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 3 percent very short, 22 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 21 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 84 percent average and 16 percent light. Cattle death loss was 72 percent average and 28 percent light.
