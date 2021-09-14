Colorado Crop/Condition Report, Week Ending Sept 12, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Record high temperatures covered the state last week and pushed crop maturity, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, extreme and exceptional drought conditions persisted according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report. Isolated precipitation was received last week. Feed supplies were mostly short to adequate.
In northeastern counties, conditions were ideal for fieldwork. Corn silage harvest picked up and proso millet harvest was nearly complete. Limited sugarbeet harvest began although hot temperatures curbed piling of the crop. Winter wheat seeding began as conditions allowed.
Livestock producers began weaning cattle early in response to dry conditions. Inconsistent moisture and hot temperatures were a primary concern for pasture conditions moving into fall.
In east central counties, the fourth cutting of alfalfa moved quickly in areas. Minimal isolated moisture was received. Winter wheat seeding continued. Limited harvest reports of corn for grain were noted. Corn silage harvest was in full swing.
Southwestern counties received some moisture last week but conditions were mostly dry. Crops continued to mature and producers continued to harvest the third cutting of alfalfa. In the San Luis Valley, another dry week prevailed. Barley harvest was virtually complete. Fall potato harvest continued but was slowed by hot temperatures. Third cutting of alfalfa began.
Rangeland was in need of more precipitation and producers began weaning calves. In southeastern counties, temperatures were hot and crops continued to mature. Producers were reportedly seeding winter wheat in areas following recent moisture.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 15 percent short, 68 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 83 percent average and 17 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 78 percent average, and 21 percent light.
