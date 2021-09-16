City of Lamar Council and Mayoral Elections will be Contested
Russ Baldwin | Sep 16, 2021 | Comments 0
Two names will be placed on the November 2nd, General Election ballot for the City of Lamar. City Clerk, Linda Williams stated the contests will be for Mayor and Ward lll for City Council. Nick Lopez will vie with incumbent Kirk Crespin for the two-year seat for Mayor and Mike Bellomy will run against incumbents Rafael Rodriguez and Joe Gonzales for one of the seats in that ward; either for a four-year or a two-year term.
Sufficient petition ballots were returned to the City Clerk’s office by the deadline of October 23rd and the deadline for write-in candidates was October 25th.
Lamar residents will also have two questions before them on the ballot, 2A and 2B pertaining to taxing of recreational sales of marijuana and medical marijuana and allowing their sales to be conducted within the city.
