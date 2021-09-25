CATTLE ON FEED
COLORADO:
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger
was estimated at 1,080,000 head as of September 1, 2021. The latest inventory was 4 percent above last month and 4 percent
above the September 1, 2020 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 170,000
head of fed cattle during August 2021. This was 3 percent below last month’s marketings, but 10 percent above the
marketings one year earlier. An estimated 215,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during August 2021, 34 percent
above the previous month’s placements and 19 percent above August 2020 placements. Of the number placed in August,
16 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 14 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 21 percent weighed from 700 to 799
pounds, 28 percent weighed from 800-899 pounds, and 21 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance
for August, was 5,000 head, the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES:
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head
totaled 11.2 million head on September 1, 2021. The inventory was 1 percent below September 1, 2020. This is the second
highest September 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.10 million
head, 2 percent above 2020. Net placements were 2.05 million head. During August, placements of cattle and calves
weighing less than 600 pounds were 405,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 310,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 480,000
head, 800-899 pounds were 534,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 275,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 100,000
head. Marketings of fed cattle during August totaled 1.89 million head, slightly below 2020. Other disappearance totaled
59,000 head during August, 7 percent above 2020.
For a full copy of the September 2021 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
