Carla J. Whistle…August 4, 1956 – August 25, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Sep 08, 2021 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Carla J. Whistle will be held at 3:00PM on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Per Carla’s request cremation has taken place.
Carla was born on August 4. 1956 at Lamar, Colorado to Kenneth and Emma (Aguilera) Ortiz and passed away on August 25, 2021 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 65.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whistle and her father.
Carla is survived by her children Racquel (Matthew) Berglund of Road River, OR and Antoinette Whistle of Lamar; granddaughter Isobel Berglund; siblings Kenneth (Connie) Ortiz of Denver, CO and Lorretta Sainz of Westminster, CO and her mother Emma Ortiz of Denver, CO. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
