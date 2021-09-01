BNSF Work Will Require Two-day Closure of US 287 in Lamar
Russ Baldwin | Sep 01, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar — Colorado Department of Transportation will close US 287, between Hickory Street and Beech Street in Lamar, on Sept. 12 and 13 for BSNF to replace tracks at the railroad crossing. BSNF will also be installing new concrete slabs at the crossing, which is required work in order for CDOT to complete the last phase of the concrete resurfacing project through downtown Lamar.
Local traffic is encouraged to take alternate routes and avoid the area. A signed detour will be in place routing motorists around the work area (see map). CDOT worked in partnership with BSNF to determine the lowest volume traffic days for the work to be performed to minimize impacts. Residential and business access will remain open within the detour area.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Events • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety • Tourism • Transportation
About the Author: