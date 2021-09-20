Birth Announcements: Smith – Marin/Flores – Huffman
Alyssa Ybarra and Richard Smith of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Brooklynn Nicole Smith at 2:32am at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, September 17, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Brooklynn weighed eight pounds and five ounces and was 20 ¼ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Collin and Amena. Grandparents: Melissa Babcock and Joyce Smith.
Nuvia Flores and Juan Marin of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Kanely Lanae Marin-Flores at 5:14pm at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Kanely weighed eight pounds and eight ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Maria Ramirez, Jesus Flores, Tommy De La Rosa.
Ambrosia Rodgers and James Huffman of Springfield, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Adeline Sue Huffman at 5:34pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, September 16, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Adeline weighed six pounds and ten ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Lanell and Howdy Huffman of Campo, Colorado and Jan and Gary Rodgers of Springfield, Colorado.
