Birth Announcements:  Barker, Reyes, Pacheco

Jessica Gomez and Chris Barker of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Nova Grace Barker at 6:21am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, September 23, 2021 with Dr. Silva attending.  Nova weighed ten pounds and nine ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth.  Siblings:  Shaun Parker Gomez.  Grandparents: Geri Barker.

Isaac Reyes and Aspen Gonzales of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Hayden Omar Reyes at 6:17pm at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 with Dr. Silva attending.  Hayden weighed six pounds and fifteen ounces and was 19 ¾ inches in length at birth.  Siblings: Ezeleah Gonzales, Mariah Reyes and Gabriel Gonzales.  Grandparents:  Maura Gonzales and Misty Lopez.

Nicholas and Talia Pacheco of Granada, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Anakin Michael Pacheco at 1:23am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, September 23, 2021 with Dr. Silva attending.  Anakin weighed eight pounds and eleven ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth.  Grandparents:  Carrie and Freddie Venegas of Granada, Chris and Christie Isom of Lamar and Tony Pacheco Jr. of Lamar.  Great Grandparents:  Stella and Severo Esquibel of Granada, Steven and Gibby Hoodenpyle of Lamar, Tony (Sr) and Jennie Pacheco of Lamar and Raul Lozano of Lamar.

