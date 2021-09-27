Birth Announcements: Barker-/-Reyes-/-Pacheco
Russ Baldwin | Sep 27, 2021 | Comments 0
Jessica Gomez and Chris Barker of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Nova Grace Barker at 6:21am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, September 23, 2021 with Dr. Silva attending. Nova weighed ten pounds and nine ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Shaun Parker Gomez. Grandparents: Geri Barker.
Isaac Reyes and Aspen Gonzales of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Hayden Omar Reyes at 6:17pm at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 with Dr. Silva attending. Hayden weighed six pounds and fifteen ounces and was 19 ¾ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Ezeleah Gonzales, Mariah Reyes and Gabriel Gonzales. Grandparents: Maura Gonzales and Misty Lopez.
Nicholas and Talia Pacheco of Granada, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Anakin Michael Pacheco at 1:23am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, September 23, 2021 with Dr. Silva attending. Anakin weighed eight pounds and eleven ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Carrie and Freddie Venegas of Granada, Chris and Christie Isom of Lamar and Tony Pacheco Jr. of Lamar. Great Grandparents: Stella and Severo Esquibel of Granada, Steven and Gibby Hoodenpyle of Lamar, Tony (Sr) and Jennie Pacheco of Lamar and Raul Lozano of Lamar.
