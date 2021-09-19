Ariel O. Berndt…October 22, 1990 – September 16, 2021
A Memorial Celebration of Life for Lamar resident Ariel Berndt will be held on October 22, 2021 at a location to be determined.
Ariel was born on October 22, 1990 in Denver, Colorado and passed away at Colorado Springs, CO on September 16, 2021 following her courageous battle with cancer. Ariel was 30 years old.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Felix and Emily Lovato and her maternal step grandfather Gary Lund Rasmussen, Sr.
Ariel is survived by her daughter Violet Hope Berndt, parents Stella and Gary Rasmussen all of Lamar. Her father David (Joanna) Lovato of Avinger, TX, stepsisters; Victoria Bunn, Selena Wakefield, Leona Wakefield grandparents Donna Berndt of Granada, Julio A. Sandoval of Fort Lupton, CO and Karen Rasmussen of Wiggins, CO as well as other family and friends also survive.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Violet Hope Berndt Education Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
