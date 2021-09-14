Another Revenue Gain in City Sales Tax Report
People continue to spend money in the City of Lamar, based on the July, 2021 sales tax revenue report. The basic Sales Tax Revenue increased 16.63% for a difference of $52,376 over 2020’s figures. Sales Tax revenue for 2021 is $367,262.20, compared to $314,885.72 for the same period last year. Total Sales and Use Tax collections are up20.78% for a gain of $71,918 in the same period.
Year to Date figures show a 17.47% increase comparing 2020 to 2021 with a difference of $480,533.93 between the two time periods. Total Sales and Use Tax collections are at $3,230,946.43 for 2021 compared to $2,750,412.50 for 2020, year to date.
The 12 retail sales categories for July posted gains across the board with the exception of Grocery Store sales which had a slight drop.
|
|2019
|2020
|
2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|104,066
|108,386
|
117,420
|
Building Materials
|90,499
|101,386
|126,855
|Apparel-Department Stores
|863,405
|862,773
|
890,813
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|126,880
|131,922
|154,015
|All Business/Electricity
|132,935
|145,311
|
228,800
|
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|14,004
|15,139
|17,924
|Grocery Stores
|174,384
|206,539
|
192,247
|
Hotels/Motels
|98,362
|91,848
|100,502
|Liquor Sales
|67,568
|74,036
|
78,579
|
Manufacturing
|11,208
|14,078
|33,296
|Other Retail/All Other
|521,081
|554,340
|
768,425
|
Restaurants
|256,158
|252,536
|
291,785
