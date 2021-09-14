Another Revenue Gain in City Sales Tax Report

People continue to spend money in the City of Lamar, based on the July, 2021 sales tax revenue report.  The basic Sales Tax Revenue increased 16.63% for a difference of $52,376 over 2020’s figures.  Sales Tax revenue for 2021 is $367,262.20, compared to $314,885.72 for the same period last year.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections are up20.78% for a gain of $71,918 in the same period.

Year to Date figures show a 17.47% increase comparing 2020 to 2021 with a difference of $480,533.93 between the two time periods.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections  are at $3,230,946.43 for 2021 compared to $2,750,412.50 for 2020, year to date.

The 12 retail sales categories for July posted gains across the board with the exception of Grocery Store sales which had a slight drop.

 2019 2020

2021
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 104,066 108,386

117,420

Building Materials

 90,499 101,386 126,855
Apparel-Department Stores 863,405 862,773

890,813

C Stores and Gas Sales

 126,880 131,922 154,015
All Business/Electricity 132,935 145,311

228,800

Furniture-Appliance-Electronics

 14,004 15,139 17,924
Grocery Stores 174,384 206,539

192,247

Hotels/Motels

 98,362 91,848 100,502
Liquor Sales 67,568 74,036

78,579

Manufacturing

 11,208 14,078 33,296
Other Retail/All Other 521,081 554,340

768,425

Restaurants

 256,158 252,536

291,785

