USDA LAND VALUES AND CASH RENTS
Russ Baldwin | Aug 07, 2021 | Comments 0
COLORADO
The 2021 Colorado average farmland real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, was $1,610 per acre. This is an increase of 1.3 percent from 2020 and 2.5 percent from 2019. The average value of cropland was $2,240, up 1.8 percent from 2020. The average value of irrigated cropland was $5,400, up 1.9 percent from the previous year, and the average value of non-irrigated cropland was $1,400, up 2.2 percent from the previous year. Pasture values were up 3.6 percent from 2020 at $875 per acre.
Average cash rent for irrigated cropland in Colorado was $160.00 per acre in 2021, up $18.00 from the previous year.
Average cash rent for non-irrigated cropland was $33.00 per acre in 2021, up $5.00 from the previous year. Average cash rent for pasture was $5.90 per acre in 2021, down $0.30 from the previous year.
UNITED STATES
The United States farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $3,380 per acre for 2021, up $220 per acre (7.0 percent) from 2020. The United States cropland value averaged $4,420 per acre, an increase of $320 per acre (7.8 percent) from the previous year. The United States pasture value averaged $1,480 per acre, an increase of $80 per acre (5.7 percent) from 2020.
Average cash rent for irrigated cropland in the United States was $217.00 per acre in 2021, $1.00 more than the previous year. Average cash rent for non-irrigated cropland in the United States was $128.00 per acre in 2021, up $2.00 from the previous year. Cash rent for pasture in 2021 averaged $13.00 per acre, unchanged from the previous year.
For a full copy of the Land Values and Cash Rents reports, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
