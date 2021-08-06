Richard Rivera Gomez…May 3, 1945 – July 29, 2021
A Funeral Mass for Bennett, Colorado resident, Richard R. Gomez, formerly of Granada will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado. Celebrating the Mass will be Rev. Joseph Lawrence. A Rosary Service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30 AM with Josie French reciting.
The Rite of Committal will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado with Military Honors provided by our local VFW and American Legion Posts.
Visitation for Mr. Gomez will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Richard was born on May 3, 1945 at Granada to Timo and Rita (Rivera) Gomez and passed away at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, CO on July 29, 2021 at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his parents as well as his daughter Veronica “Blue Bell” Gomez and Hayden J. Espinosa.
Richard is survived by his wife, Frances Gomez of Bennett, his 5 children Valerie (Jerome) Timothy, Vivian, Anthony (Erica) and Vanessa (Christopher) his 12 grandchildren Joseph, Kimmi (Beaver Geek) Ashley, Christopher (Bubba), Lindsey (Lizzard) Melanie, Kylie (cupcake), Anthony JR (Buddy) Richard (Richi) Hailey (Bugg) Kristopher (the BOY) and 1 great-grandchild Payton Kay ( The Special One).
