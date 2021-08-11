PCPHE COVID-19 Update for August 11, 2021
To date, there have been 1,310 cases resulting in 95 hospitalizations and 23 deaths, an increase of one.
TESTS
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate for August 11, 1021 is 5.44% (goal is <5%). This is down slightly from 5.58% from last week. There have been four cases in the past seven days and 21 in the past 14 days.
CURRENT OUTBREAKS: There are NO current active outbreaks in Prowers County! See https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. It is updated on Wednesdays. PCPHE will announce any outbreaks that put the public at risk. Call with questions or to schedule a testing appointment (719) 336-8721
VARIANTS: The county registered a death in the past week and Delta Variant was isolated from the patient. The best way to fight against variants (more easily transmitted and some make people sicker) is to get vaccinated. The Delta Variant is now responsible for more than 95% of the infections in Colorado. It is more transmissible than nonvariant COVID-19 viruses. There is significant concern that counties with low vaccine uptake will have significant case surges in the near future. Those numbers are updated at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data. Look for the variant data by county drop down menu.
- WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS at PCPHE:
o Thursday August 12 8:30-11:30am: Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, 2-dose series, 21 days apart, age 12
- As of 08/11/2021, 43.2% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 41.7% last week. Goal is 70+%.
- PCPHE is not giving boosters, third doses, etc as our federal contract to administer vaccines does not permit off label administration. If this changes and a booster is recommended, we will get the word out as soon as we hear!
- Where can you get the vaccine in Prowers County? PCPHE, High Plains Community Health Center, Safeway, and Walmart Pharmacies.
- If you test positive, there are treatments called monoclonal antibodies that can be given to greatly reduce your chance of hospitalization. They are offered here locally. Call your provider for more information.
- * NEW SCHEDULE! FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Minimize gatherings of those who are not vaccinated. Wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces.
