Norma Jean (Lauppe) Overbay…June 12, 1940 – August 9, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 10, 2021 | Comments 0
Norma Jean (Lauppe) Overbay was born in Meade, Kansas on June 12, 1940, to Edgar and Mary Ellen (Fuhrman) Lauppe. She passed away peacefully on August 9, 2021 at her home in rural Holly, Colorado at the age of 81.
Norma spent her early life on a farm in rural Fowler, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Cecil Overbay on April 11, 1959, in Fowler. To this union four children were born. Norma lived most of her life in Meade, Kansas and Hugoton, Kansas. She was a remarkable quilter and had an alteration business in Hugoton for several years. Norma and Cecil also were avid ATV riders. Norma moved to Holly to be closer to her daughter after the passing of her husband. She was affectionately known as “Granny” to her grandchildren and “Grandma Granny” to her great grandchildren.
Norma is survived by her children, Alice (Boyd) Files of Holly, Colorado, Gale (Nadine) Overbay of Raton, New Mexico, Sherman (Dee) Overbay of Fowler, Kansas, and Kenneth (Terri) Overbay of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; siblings, Wanda Malone of Sublette, Kansas, and Olis “Glen” Lauppe of Fowler, Kansas; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Cecil Overbay; and brothers, William “Bill” Lauppe, Paul Lauppe, and George Lauppe.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, Kansas. Per Norma’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association either directly or in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado.
