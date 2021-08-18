Natalie Rose Lucero…May 6, 1955 – June 23, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 18, 2021 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for lifelong Lamar resident, Natalie Rose Lucero will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado.
Natalie was born on May 6, 1955 at Lamar, Colorado to Benedicto and Margret (Lara) Lucero and passed away on June 23, 2021 at her home in Lamar at the age of 66.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother John Lucero.
Natalie is survived by her siblings, Christine (Ramon) Lucero-Vera of Denver, CO, Edward (Antoinette) Lucero of the Lamar, CO, Mary (Wayne) Sanders of Denver, CO, Benita (John Paul) Shugarts of Denver, CO, Bernadine Lucero of Denver, CO and Michael (Michelle) Lucero of Kansas City, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: