Mary Nora Santistevan…April 4, 1944 – August 6, 2021
A memorial service for Nora Santistevan will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.
Mary Nora Santistevan, affectionately known as Nora, was born on April 4, 1944 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Ysidro and Benny Burciago. She passed away on August 6, 2021 at her home in Lamar at the age of 77.
Nora is survived by her husband, Juan V. Santistevan; children, Johnny (Cathy) Santistevan, Shiela Santistevan, and Aaron (Yolanda) Santistevan; brother, Tony (Jane) Burciago; sister, Dorothy Zukowski; grandchildren, Richard Vigil, Andrew (Esmeralda) Santistevan, Mary Angelica Vigil, Erica Santistevan, Marissa (Hector) Riestra, Aaron (Alexandra) Santistevan, Tanisha Hernandez, and Nathaniel Santistevan; 17 great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; godmother, Dora Grados; granddaughters, Janiyah Janae Santistevan and Envy Eunique Villalobos-Santistevan.
