Mary Lou Semmens…March 27, 1932 – August 19, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Wiley resident, Mary Lou Semmens will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Travis Walker of the Wiley United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 1:00PM until 3:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Mary was born on March 27, 1932 at her home in Prowers County, Colorado to Robey and Myrtle (Clifton) Davis and passed away on August 19, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 89.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Bob Davis.
Mary is survived by her husband, Gid Semmens of the family home in Wiley, two sons Doug (Sheila) Semmens and Brad Semmens all of Wiley; grandchildren Kevin (Whitney) Semmens of Windsor, CO, Matt (Lindsey) Semmens of Greeley, CO, Brandee (Brandon) Martin of Severance, CO and great-grandchildren Cohen Pirkle, Kinsley Semmens, Carter Martin, Charlee Martin, Olivia Semmens and one on the way. She is also survived by her sisters, Mildred Sharp of McClave and Janet Lawrence of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
