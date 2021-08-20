Livestock Slaughter – July 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 20, 2021 | Comments 0
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.38 billion pounds in July, down 9 percent from the 4.81 billion pounds
produced in July 2020.
Beef production, at 2.32 billion pounds, was 4 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.85 million head, down 2
percent from July 2020. The average live weight was down 14 pounds from the previous year, at 1,349 pounds.
Veal production totaled 3.9 million pounds, 32 percent below July a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 33,500 head, down 18 percent
from July 2020. The average live weight was down 39 pounds from last year, at 205 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.05 billion pounds, down 14 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 9.79 million head, down
13 percent from July 2020. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 281 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.7 million pounds, was down 12 percent from July 2020. Sheep slaughter totaled 185,100 head, 6
percent below last year. The average live weight was 115 pounds, down 10 pounds from July a year ago.
January to July 2021 commercial red meat production was 32.3 billion pounds, up 2 percent from 2020. Accumulated beef production
was up 5 percent from last year, veal was down 22 percent, pork was down 1 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production
was down 2 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Economy • Featured • Media Release
