Letter to the Editor: Successful Class Reunion
Russ Baldwin | Aug 09, 2021 | Comments 0
Thank you to all who attended, participated and worked to organize the 50th year reunion of the Lamar High School Class of 1971.
As we came together this past Saturday evening, July 31st, at the Shore Arts Center and Pocket Park, this truly was blessed. That you also to those who prepared and brought he food.
It is a great joy to have been a part of this time of food and visiting. An invocation was given before dinner. The names of the classmates who have gone on before us were read aloud respectfully. Thank you to all here in Lamar who hosted those who came from great distances to attend. Small town living continued to be appreciated. The humorous comments from our Head Boy, Andy Ramirez, as he spoke to the class were enjoyed.
Blessings to us all.
Respectfully submitted:
Ron Burdick
South 6th Street
Lamar
