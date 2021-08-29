Joseph Daniel “Black” Gonzales…February 13, 1960 – August 24, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 29, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for former Granada resident currently of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Joseph Daniel Gonzales, affectionately known to his family and friends as Daniel “Black” will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada.
A memorial service for Daniel will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Sunnyside Christian Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado with Eric Batteiger officiating.
Daniel was born on February 13, 1960 at Syracuse, Kansas to Napoleon and Cruz (Ibarra) Gonzales and passed away on August 24, 2021 at the St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 61.
He is preceded in death by his father Napoleon Gonzales, his mother Cruz Ibarra and his sisters, Margret Gonzales, Hilda Gonzales, Georgann Licon and Donna Gonzales.
Daniel is survived by his wife Cathy (Carr) Gonzales of the family home in Colorado Springs, CO; children Chelsey (Colin) McElrath of Monument, CO, Amber (Shawn) Adams of Holly, CO and Dena Gonzales of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren Casen and Camden Wagner and Colter, Luke and Tucker Adams. He is also survived by his siblings, Albert (Charlotte) Gonzales of Pueblo, CO, Andy (Shirley) Gonzales of Denver, CO, Greg Gonzales of Granada, CO, Nancy (Mark) Campos of Pueblo, CO, Sarah (Victor Zubia) Ortiz of Granada, CO and Jessie Joe Silva; mother-in-law, Carolyn Carr of Lamar, CO; sister-in-law Cindy (Glenn) Otto of Granada, CO and brother-in-law Rodney Carr of Denver, CO as well as numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church and/or Sunnyside Christian Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: