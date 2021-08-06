John Peter Navarrette…May 24, 1941 – August 4, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 06, 2021 | Comments 0
A funeral liturgy for longtime Bristol, Colorado resident John P. Navarrette will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Peacock Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. Interment with full military honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section.
Visitation for John will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
John was born on May 24, 1941 at Holly, Colorado to Pedro “Pete” Navarrette and Pasqualla Terronez and passed away on August 4, 2021 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 80.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Pasqualla Navarrette, daughter Jennifer L. Navarrette; sister Ramona Nevarez and brother Manuel James Navarrette.
John is survived by his wife Virginia Navarrette of the family home in Bristol, CO; children, Laura Simmons (Larry) Landeche of Metairie, LA; John (Maria) Navarrette of Lamar, CO; Raymond (Sharon) Navarrette of Colorado Springs, CO and Sarah (Jeremy) Archer of Turpin, OK; twenty grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Joe Navarrette, Mike (Alice) Navarrette, Alfred (Sylvia) Navarrette, Jane Navarrette, Albert Navarrette, Gloria (Matteo) Moreno, Inez Pizania, Tina Pardo, Paul (Becky) Navarrette, Rosie (Arnold) Amaya, Teresa (Kenneth) Cole and David (Robin) Navarrette as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Navarrette Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com. Services for John will be streamed live on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: