Jan Hall…February 1, 1954 – August 19, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Jan Hall will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Jan will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Jan was born on February 1, 1954 at Lamar, Colorado to Sim and LuAnne (Clark) Hall and passed away on August 19, 2021 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 67.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sim Hall; father-in-law Gale Woolf Hyde; maternal grandparents Arthur Edgley Clark and Emma Elizabeth Harriet Sorgatz and paternal grandparents Phillip Carter Hall and Bessie Barbara Hagerman.
Jan is survived by his wife, Suzette Hyde Hall of the family home in Lamar; children Philip Hyde (Jessica Draney) Hall of Auburn, WY, Heather Ann (Ryan) Reese of Tracy, CA, Amber Marie (Darren) Robbins of Lamar, Breanna Suzette (Skip) Knowles of Canon City, CO, Travis Tyler (Jessica Cox) Hall of Lamar and Daniel Trevor (Amanda Murray) Hall of Lamar; twenty-two grandchildren and his mother LuAnne Hall of Lamar. He is also survived by his siblings, Sim Arthur Hall of Colorado, Kirk (Cynthia) Hall of Lindon, UT, Lori (James) Zundel of Salt Lake City, UT and Brad Hall of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jan Hall Memorial Scholarship Fund either direct at Community State Bank and/or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
Services for Jan will be streamed live on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
