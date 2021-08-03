Gale C. “Pete” Garrison…April 13, 1951 – August 1, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Aug 03, 2021 | Comments 0
Graveside services for lifelong Lamar resident, Gale C. Garrison better known to his family and friends at “Pete” will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 6, 2021 at Fairmount Cemetery with Gale Allen officiating.
Visitation for Pete will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Pete was born on April 13, 1951 to Marion George and Lola Mae (Rusmisel) Garrison and passed away at Prowers Medical Center with his family and friends by his side on August 1, 2021 at the age of 70.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Clifford Garrison, Patricia Jackson, Paula Cole, Verda Wilkening and Janice Fearno.
Pete is survived by his children; Bobbi Jo Davis, Collean R. Garrison, Jacob W. Garrison, Tonya G. Garrison, Tamra D. Garrison-Ortega and Monty Mayo. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as his brothers; Jack (Betty) Garrison, Carl (Jill) Garrison other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Prowers Medical Center Home Health in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
