Escondido Park Improvements are in Progress
Russ Baldwin | Aug 24, 2021 | Comments 0
A brief, ground-breaking ceremony took place at noon at Escondido Park this past Monday, August 23rd. The event marked the development of two new regulation-sized soccer fields adjacent to the parking lot and the current practice fields.
Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, noted the parks will be used for years to come and will serve to attract numerous teams and visitors to the park and Lamar as a seasonal soccer schedule is developed for various leagues and Lamar Community College. One field will be used by LCC during its soccer season and the other will be open to the community at-large for soccer programs.
The fields are currently being prepared by Timberline Construction for an irrigation/sprinkler system and following that, $500,000 worth of sod and dirt will be in place by September 15th. Crespin explained, “The fields will be able to get accommodated through this fall, winter and spring seasons and by next year, the Running Lopes from LCC will be able to use the field for their games by the fall.”
Grant funds were used for the bulk of the half-million-dollar project with Community State Bank contributed $50,000 for a broadcast booth with bank President, Scott Reed attending and LCC contributed $80,000 towards additional improvements. LCC President, Dr. Linda Lujan quoted from an African proverb to note this event, “If you want to go fast; go alone. If you want to go far; go together,” commenting on the various entities that came together to help create the two new fields.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Entertainment • Featured • Recreation • School • Sports • Tourism • Youth
About the Author: