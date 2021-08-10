Donut Friday with the Buzzard
Russ Baldwin | Aug 10, 2021 | Comments 0
The Buzzard’s Roost and the Buzzard’s Nest got the royal treatment for donut Friday from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Each Friday, the board visits a local business bearing some tasty donuts for employees and employers to enjoy.
The Buzzards are back to back at 101 and 113 North Main Street in Lamar. The Roost is open from 11am to close of business, Monday through Saturday and the Nest, a motel, is open 24/7, Monday through Sunday.
The Roost offers some of the best pizza and wings in town, quite often in the evenings, accompanied by live music. Must be 21 to enter and always show a valid ID, no exceptions! The Roost has a gluten and keto-free menu. The Nest features specially themed room for a night’s stay or long term.
Employees: Jenna de la Rosa, Kenya Almanza, Ashly Melgosa, Courtney Shoemaker, Eric Nieschburg, Xavier Maldonado, Hilary Perales, Jerry Roseberry and Ashley Roseberry.
Owner/operator: Jay Gruber and Karen Moreno.
