Donut Friday at Colorado Mills
Russ Baldwin | Aug 19, 2021 | Comments 0
This past Friday, the staff at Colorado Mills in Lamar were the lucky recipients of donuts, courtesy of the Lamar Chamber Board of Directors.
Colorado Mills at 505 East Hickory Street in Lamar, is an agricultural hub for Prowers County, performing oilseed processing, feed manufacturing, producing refined oils for cooking and they have developed a line of unique skin care products.
Colorado Mills employs 50 workers in the region. Office hours are 8am to 5pm, while the mill is in operation 24/7. Find out more information at comills.com. Their phone number is 336-8452.
